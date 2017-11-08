8/11/17–Elzie Jimmy Phipps

ELZIE JIMMY PHIPPS
(May 15, 1937 – August 8, 2017)
Elzie Jimmy Phipps passed away on August 8, 2017, at his home with his
family at his bedside. He was born in Manchester, to his parents, the
late Clarence Henry Phipps and Sadie Louise Jones Phipps. Elzie was
affiliated with the Original Church of Jesus Christ. He worked as a
carpenter before retirement. After retiring, he was an avid sports fan.
He loved the Coffee County RED RAIDERS, TN Vols, and TN Titans. Most of
all, he loved his family, children, grandchildren, and
great-grandchildren. He had a kind spirit and a loving heart. He will be
missed by all who knew and loved him. Elzie was preceded in death along
with his parents, Clarence and Sadie Phipps, a son, Christopher Lee
Phipps, two sisters; Shirley Ann Akers and Claire Louise Gipson, a
Son-In-Law; Richard Shelton, and a Granddaughter; Annie Denise Phipps.
Elzie is survived by his loving wife Khyva Lynn Akers Phipps of
Manchester, TN, four children; Cynthia S. Davis and husband Ray of
Lynchburg, Tn, Carolyn Phipps Simpson and husband Terry Wiser of
Beechgrove, TN, Carrie L. Winton and husband George of Manchester, TN,
and Jimmy D. Phipps and Lynn Atkinson of Hixson, TN, nine grandchildren;
Alisha S. Vaughn and husband Jason of Manchester, TN, Chad Shelton and
Lauri of Manchester, TN, Leah S. Cashion and Zach of Manchester, TN,
Tiffany N. Johnson and Nick of Manchester, TN, Tasha D. Lavergne and Ben
of Lynchburg, TN, Zachary S. Phipps and Brittany of Manchester, TN, and
Christopher Phipps Jr. and Amanda of Manchester, TN, Kaylyn Leigh Morgan
and David of Manchester, TN, Jordan T. Winton of Manchester, TN, twenty
two great-grandchildren, and numerous friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to:
Central Funeral Home, as a contribution fund in the loving memory of
Elzie Jimmy Phipps.
VISITATION: August 10, 2017, Thursday, 5 – 8:00 P.M. at the Central
Funeral Home, 2812 Hillsboro Highway, Manchester
FUNERAL: August 11, 2017, Friday, Central Funeral Home 1:00 P.M.
BURIAL: Ragsdale Cemetery
CENTRAL FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF THE ARRANGEMENTS