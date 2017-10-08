Effie Mae Johnson passed away August 8, 2017, in Murfreesboro, at the Alive Hospice Facility with her family at her bedside. Effie was born in Creve Coeue, IL to her parents, the late Gene Pittman and Doris M. Pittman. Effie was also preceded in death by a daughter, Effie Brant, and a sister, Linda Turner.
She is survived by her spouse, James Johnson of Beechgrove, TN, her mother Doris Lanlge of East Peora, IL and a child, Jeremiah Johnson, of Beechgrove, TN, a sister, Melinda Lange of East Peoria, a brother, Bud Pittman of Greve Coeur IL, and five grandchildren, Tahinda Brant of Beechgrove TN, Anna Brant of Manchester, TN, Kristen Johnson of Welsh LA, Dominic Johnson of Welsh, LA, and Avery Johnson of Welsh LA.
VISITATION: August 10, 2017, Thursday, 11:00 – 11:30 A.M. at the Central Funeral Home, 2812 Hillsboro Highway, Manchester
FUNERAL: August 10, Thursday, 11:30 A.M. at Central Funeral Home
BURIAL: Beechgrove Cumberland Presbyterian Cemetery
CENTRAL FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF THE ARRANGEMENTS.
8/10/17–Effie Mae Johnson
