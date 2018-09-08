8/9/18–William H Pinegar Jr.

William H Pinegar Jr. of Manchester, passed this life on Saturday, August
4, 2018 at Unity Medical Center at the age of 45 years. Funeral Services
are scheduled for 6 PM on Thursday, August 9, 2018 at Daves-Culbertson
Funeral Home. The family will receive friends beginning at 4 PM on Thursday.
A native of McMinnville, he was the son of the late William H. Pinegar Jr
and the late Ruby Pittman Pinegar. He was a truck driver and enjoyed being
at home with his family. He also enjoyed fishing.
He is survived by wife, Miranda Pinegar of Manchester; son, Jaxen Brandon
of Manchester; daughters, Kaitlyn Pinegar of Manchester, Abigail Brandon of
Manchester, Taylor Pinegar of Manchester; step-daughter, Talia Rapoza of
Tullahoma; brothers, Westley and Joseph Pinegar, both of Manchester and
Matthew and Coty Pinegar, both of Alabama; sisters, Candy Evans of
Gruetli-Laager, Katoris Pinegar Burnette of McMinnville, Vanessa and Brandy
Pinegar, both of McMinnville and Allyson Pinegar of Manchester and one
grandson, Timothy William-Lee Prince.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made in
his honor to Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
