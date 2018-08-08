8/8/18–Nancy Reed

Nancy Reed of Tullahoma, passed this life on Monday, August 6, 2018 at
Vanderbilt University Medical Center at the age of 72 years. No services
are scheduled.
A native of Illinois, she was the daughter of the late Walter E. and Mickie
Reed. She enjoyed writing and photography and loved to travel.
She is survived by one brother, Noel Reed of Mexico and nephew, Greg Reed
and his wife, Tina of Tullahoma.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.