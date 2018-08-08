8/8/18–Jimmy Tim Sanders

Jimmy Tim Sanders, passed this life on July 5, 2018 at Nashville General
Hospital at the age of 62 years. No services are scheduled.
A native of Tullahoma, he was the son of the late Dorothy Louise Hodges
Sanders. In addition to his mother he was preceded in death by brother,
Hubert Reese and sister, Ann Marie Spry.
He is survived by daughter, Angie Reese Copeland of Douglasville, GA;
brother, James Hodges of Tullahoma; sisters, Sue Hodges of Manchester,
Sallie Mae Hodges Woodward of Morrison and Connie Ann Ray Wiseman and two
grandchildren.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.