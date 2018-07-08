8/7/18 — Harold B. Ramsey

Harold B Ramsey of Tullahoma, passed this life on Thursday, August 2, 2018
at Tennova Harton Hospital at the age of 87 years. Funeral Services are
scheduled for 2 PM on Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral
Home with burial to follow at Maplewood Cemetery. The family will receive
friends beginning at 12 PM on Tuesday.
A native of Kentucky, Mr. Ramsey was the son of the late James D. Ramsey
Sr. and the late Fannie Lee Jordan Ramsey. He attended the Covenant
Presbyterian Church of Tullahoma. He enjoyed fishing, horseback riding and
being with his family. He enjoyed building homes and helping people. He
loved the Lord.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers,
James D. Ramsey Jr, E. William Ramsey, Luther Ramsey and Robert Ramsey and
two sisters, Christine Huff and Anna K. Rogers.
He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Janice Ramsey of Tullahoma;
sons, Harold Ramsey Jr. and his wife, Tiffany of Groveland, FL and
Christopher Ramsey and his wife, Mandy of Goldsboro, NC ; step-son, Dennis
Kelly and his wife, Michelle of Fairfax, VA; daughters, Debra Sprung of
Paisley, FL, Linda Thomas and her husband, Bill of Altamonte Springs, FL,
Cheryl Causey of Osteen, FL and Dawn Goss and her husband, Marcus of
Altamonte Springs, FL ; step-daughters, Debra Millman and her husband, Mark
of Madison, WI, Kathy Sanchez and her husband, Gilberto of Tullahoma and
Tammy Cyr and her husband, Ray of Tullahoma; two sisters, Mary Case and
Dorothy Frazier, both of Georgetown, TX ; thirty three grandchildren, and
twenty nine great grandchildren.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.