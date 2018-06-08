8/6/18 — Elizabeth Bryson

Elizabeth Bryson of Tullahoma, passed this life on Friday, August 3, 2018 at her daughter’s residence at the age of 76 years old. Funeral Services are scheduled for Monday, August 6th at 2:00 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Bethany Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be Monday from 12 PM until service time.
Elizabeth, a native of Tullahoma, was the daughter of the late Johnny and Gladys Bailey Ferrell. She worked on the assembly line at the American Can Company in Shelbyville. She enjoyed spending time at the senior citizens center and VFW where she loved to dance. She also love spending time with her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Chris Allen, and sisters, Betty Smith and Charlotte Ann Huff.
She is survived by three daughters, Gail Farrar and her husband, Donnie of Manchester, Lynn Colyar of Tullahoma and Annette Barnes and her husband, David of Tullahoma; brother, Tommy Ferrell of Grand Prairie, TX and 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
