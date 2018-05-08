8/5/18 — Deanna Renee Matthews

Deanna Renee Matthews., age 39, of Normandy, passed this life on Thursday, August 2, 2018 at Tennova Harton Hospital. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
A native of Astabula, Ohio Mrs. Matthews was the daughter of Randall Stone of Ohio and Kathryn Ferl Stone of Georgia. She was a homemaker, loved her dog and was a member of the ASPCA. She also enjoyed various crafts.
In addition to her parents, Deanne is survived by two daughters, Brianna Stone of the home and Quotisha Stone of Stone Mountain, Georgia; one sister; Jennifer Benson and her husband Adrien of Georgia; paternal grandmother, Sandra Kobernik of Ohio; fiancé, David Matthews and special friend, Charles Hill of Alabama who was like another child to her as well as several nieces and nephews.
