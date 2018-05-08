8/5/18 — Charlene G. Dean

Charlene G. Dean, of Lynchburg, passed away Saturday, July 28, 2018 at her
residence at the age of 82 years. Memorial services are scheduled for
Sunday, August 5, 2018 at 2:30 PM at Lynchburg Funeral Home with burial to
follow at Lynchburg Cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning at
1 PM.
A native of Lynchburg, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Ola
Flippo Golden. Mrs. Dean was a teacher in the Lynchburg school system for
32 years. She loved teaching. She was a member of Pleasant Hill Methodist
Church where she enjoyed playing the piano for services. Mrs. Dean also
enjoyed reading and was a member of the United Methodist Women, the Eastern
Star and Phi Beta Kappa.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Bobbie
Jane Adams. Mrs. Dean is survived by son, Charles Edward Dean and his
wife, Deborah of Lynchburg; daughters, Rebecca Murray and her husband, Zach
of Lynchburg and Susanne Smith of Lynchburg; cousin, Jackie Holt and her
husband, Robert of Tullahoma; six grandchildren, six great grandchildren
and three great great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in her honor
to the Lynchburg Elementary School Library.
LYNCHBURG FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS.