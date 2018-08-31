8/31/18 — William Edward Eubank

WILLIAM EDWARD “BILL” EUBANK, age 80, of Estill Springs, Tenn., departed this life on Tuesday, August 28, 2018, at his residence losing his battle with cancer to go to be with his Lord, Jesus Christ. Mr. Eubank was born on January 6, 1938, in Warren, Ohio, to the late William Roy Eubank and Abigail Frances Double Eubank. Mr. Eubank was a member of the Covenant Presbyterian Church, PCA in Tullahoma where he was a Deacon Emeritus. He received his Masters Degree in Safety Engineering at MTSU. Mr. Eubank retired in 1996 from AEDC. Mr. Eubank was an accomplished woodworker. He loved his Lord and was a devoted student of the Bible. He loved his family especially spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Jane Eubank of Estill Springs, daughters, Tammy Underwood and husband, James of Chattanooga, Sherry Eubank of Estill Springs, Holly Perry and husband David of Nashville. Grandchildren; Abilgail Underwood of Hixson, Tenn., Sarah Beth Underwood, Norah Perry and Bo Perry.
Visitation for Mr. Eubank will be held from 12:00 Noon on Friday, August, 31, until service time at 2:00 P.M. in the Chapel of Grant Funeral Services, with Pastor Leonard Hendrix, officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Garner Cemetery in Decherd with family and friends serving as pallbearers.