8/3/18 — Ralph C. King

Ralph C. King, 80, Anderson, IN died July 30, 2018 at Community Hospital
after an extended illness.
Ralph was born December 28, 1937, in Keokee, Virginia, the son of Elmer and
Minnie (Craft) King.
He served in the United States Air Force.
He worked in the production and processing departments for General Motors.
Ralph was a member of Pentecostal Holiness faith. He enjoyed fishing,
hunting, farming and raising poultry.
He is survived by his son, Robert “Bob” (Brandi) King of Evansville, IN;
three grandchildren, Jonathan King, Cathy (Geoff) Shaneyfelt and Anthony
King; five great grandchildren, Colby, Collin, Kennady, Koen, Corbin,
sister, Mary Lou Anderson , brother, Victor (Gloria) King; many nieces and
nephews including Michelle Marling and Myra Triplett and many others.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Dorothy L. (Horner) King;
son, Ronald, brothers, Jack and Don and sister, Faye and a granddaughter,
Jessica.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at
Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service in Anderson, IN.
Graveside Services are scheduled for Friday, August 3, at 2 p.m. at
Rosehill Memorial Gardens with Robert “Bob” King officiating. Online
condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.