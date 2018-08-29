8/29/18 — Danny Lee Phipps

Danny Lee Phipps of Manchester passed this life on Monday, August 27, 2018 at his residence at the age of 49 years. Graveside Services are scheduled for 10 AM on Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at Shady Grove Cemetery.
A native of Tullahoma, he was the son of the late Virgil and Inez Jones Phipps. He enjoyed fishing, hunting for Ginseng, flower gardening, camping, riding motorcycles, antique shopping and being with this family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Jesse Phipps and Hubert Phipps and one sister, Betty Wade.
He is survived by his wife, Shannon Phipps of Manchester; son, Joshua Lee Phipps of Manchester; brother, John Phipps of Manchester; sister, Loretta Bohanan and husband William of Manchester and one granddaughter, Jasmine Phipps.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.