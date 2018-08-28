Sanders, Ronald Dale,of Lynchburg, passed this life on Sunday,
August 26th, 2018 at Saint Thomas Rutherford in Murfreesboro at the age
of 66. Mr. Sanders was born in Tullahoma, the son of the late Brown and
Willovyne Limbaugh. He proudly served his county in the United States
Army during the Vietnam Era and went on to work in purchasing at UTSI.
After working at UTSI, he worked at Cubic Precision as a Facilities
Manager and had been a faithful employee there for 37 years. Mr. Sanders
enjoyed many different types of hunting, but especially deer and turkey.
He is survived by his wife, Melissa Sanders of Lynchburg; one sister,
Lisa Baker of Lynchburg; one brother, David Limbaugh and his wife Angie
of Winchester; three daughters, Regina McGriff and her husband Johnny,
Denise Gravely and her husband David, and Destinee Sanders; and seven
grandchildren, Macey and Kylie McGriff, Kaitlin, Megan, Courtney and Ryan
Gravely and soon to be arriving, Trinity Faith. Visitation for Mr.
Sanders will be held on Tuesday, August 28th, 2018 at Kilgore Funeral
Home from 4:00-7:00pm with the funeral to follow immediately at 7:00pm
with his son-in-law, Bro. Johnny McGriff officiating.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
8/28/18–Ronald Dale Sanders
