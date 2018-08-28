8/28/18–Marcus Dallas Brown Jr.

Mr. Marcus Dallas Brown Jr., 63, passed away Saturday August
25, 2018 unexpectedly at his home in Manchester, Tennessee. He was born in
Muncie, Indiana on March 6, 1955 to Marcus Dallas Brown Sr. and Hope Lewis
Brown who preceded him in death.
He attended the Hillcrest Baptist Church, Manchester Senior Citizens and
was a regular at the Rec Center.
He is survived by his sister and her husband, Madeliene and Lawrence
Phillips; nieces, Elishia Phillips (Jeremiah) Robinson and Jessica Phillips
(James Cyree); great neices and nephews, Blake and Lakelyn Phillips, Leila
Leverett, Emiree Clark, Braxson Cyree, Jordan and Aubrie Robinson.
Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Tuesday in the Central Funeral Home
Chapel with burial to follow in the Mountain View Cemetery in McMinnville.
Visitation: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM Monday at Central Funeral Home, Manchester,
