8/28/18–Charles Elmer Wells

Funeral services for Mr. Charles Elmer Wells, age 86 of Manchester will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, August 28, 2018, at Hillsboro Methodist Church with Bro. Kent Bailey officiating. Burial will follow in Hillsboro Methodist Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Monday, August 27, 2018, and from 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM on Tuesday, August 28, 2018, at Manchester Funeral Home. Mr. Wells passed away on Saturday, August 25, 2018, at Stonecrest Medical Center in Smyrna, TN.
Mr. Wells was born in Coffee County, TN to the late A.D. and Lela Wells. After attending business school, he began his career in 1951 at Manchester Moto Company as a bookkeeper. He continued to work in the automobile industry for David Gold Chevrolet. He was elected Coffee County Clerk in 1962. He served for 8 terms totaling 32 years and retired in 1994. During retirement he and his wife Ann enjoyed traveling. He raised registered Black Angus cattle for many years. They cherished their family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Charles was a member of Hillsboro Methodist Church. He served/chaired on many committees and boards. He loved his church family.
In addition to his parents, Charles is also preceded in death by an infant daughter, Dianna Lynn Wells; brother, Raymond Wells; sister, Inez Jones. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Nancy Ann Willis Wells; son, Jeff (Debbie) Wells of Knoxville; daughter, Jennifer (Richie) Clark of Hillsboro; grandchildren Matthew (Jordan) Wells, Kendal (Jamie) Wells, Ramsey Clark, Savannah Clark, Amber (Cory) Gray, Dustin (Alicean) Clark; great-grandchildren, Davis, Hank, and Jack Wells, Aspen, Shyla, and River Gray, and Olivia Clark; sisters, Imogene Allison, Ruth Ann Callahan; brothers, Cloys, Howard, and Michael Wells; several devoted nieces and nephews.
