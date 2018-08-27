8/27/18 — Darlyn Mae Folmar

DARLYN MAE FOLMAR, age 78, of Tullahoma, Tenn., departed this life on Wednesday, August 22, 2018 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville following an extended illness. Ms. Folmar was born in Williamsport, Pennsylvania to the late Oscar Evans and Jennie Geir Evans. She was a member of Life Change Church in Tullahoma. Ms. Folmar was last employed at Sally’s Beauty Supplies before her retirement. She was an active member of the Coffee County Senior Citizens and the Ladies Red Hat Society. She was fun loving and will be remembered for her wonderful sense of humor. She loved to tell everyone that she was “forever 29”.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her grandson, Edward A. Kulik. She is survived by her son, Anthony S. Esposito, Jr. of Oxford, Ga., daughters; April Kulik of Tullahoma and Allison J. Maggs of Blaine, Minn. Grandchildren; Adrienne Freeman, Jessica L. Esposito and Miranda R. Esposito both of Douglassville, Penn., Madeline Ott of Williamsport, Penn., and 3-great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Service is scheduled for 3:00 P.M. Monday, August 27, 2018, at the Life Change Church in Tullahoma with Pastor Christian Watts, officiating.
Grant Funeral Services in charge of arrangements