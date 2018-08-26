8/26/18 — Sarah C. Buntley

Sarah C Buntley, age 87, passed away Friday, August 24, 2018 at NHC of
Tullahoma. Graveside Services are scheduled for 2 PM, Sunday, August 26,
2018 at Rosebank Cemetery in Flat Creek.
Mrs. Buntley, a native of Moore County, was the daughter of the late Add
and Sonia Howard Chapman. She was a member of the New Herman Church of
Christ and enjoyed gardening and being with her pet poodles.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband,
Philip Buntley.
Mrs. Buntley is survived by one daughter, Tina Cardwell and her husband,
Kenneth of Tullahoma; two grandsons, Mark Cardwell and his wife, Wendy of
Tullahoma and David Cardwell of Fayetteville and three grandchildren,
Nolan, Allie and Hannah Cardwell.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in her honor
to the Alzheimer’s Association.
LYNCHBURG FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS.