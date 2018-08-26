8/26/18 — Roy Richard Campbell

Mr. Roy Richard Campbell, 68, passed away, Thursday, August
23, 2018 at his home in Hillsboro, Tennessee. He was born in Bryson
City, North Carolina on February 20, 1950 to William R. Campbell and
Gloria Smith Campbell who preceded him in death. He was also preceded by
his wife, Rosemary Woody Campbell; brother, Charlie Campbell.
He was a communications employee of Future Research Corporation at AEDC.
His hobbies where old telephones, guns, knives and old tractors.
He is survived by his son, Bradley Leo Campbell; caregivers and friends,
Candy Sullivan and Pat & Tammy Williams; brothers, Marlin and Mike
Campbell of North Carolina; sisters, Carolyn (Earl) Ledford, Karen
Carpenter and Ethel Campbell of North Carolina; grandchildren, Shane,
Clay and Carly Campbell; great grandchild, Braylee; adopted
grandchildren, Kim and Brian Murphy, Mandy and Robbie McCart, Beth
Sullivan, Steven Anderson, Braden and Kailynn LaCook; host of nieces and
nephews.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Sunday in the Central Funeral Home
Chapel with Minister Kent Bailey officiating with burial to follow in the
Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM Saturday at
Central Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee. www.centralfuneralhome.com
Central Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.