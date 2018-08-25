8/25/18 — Michael Dewitt Daniel White

Michael Dewitt Daniel White, a long time resident of Tullahoma passed this
life on Monday, August 20, 2018 at Southern Regional Medical Center in
Riverdale, GA at the age of 62 years. Funeral Services are scheduled for 2
PM, Saturday, August 25, 2018 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial
to follow at Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning
at 1 PM.
A native of Tullahoma, he was the son of the late Ervin P and Myrtle
Steveson White. He attended the AME Church of Tullahoma. He was a 1974
graduate of Tullahoma High School where he played Basketball and was the
Drum Major for the Tullahoma High School Band. He also played trumpet in
the band. He enjoyed visiting with people and will be truly missed.
Mr. White is survived by son, Corey White of Huntsville, AL; adopted
children, Darell, Devin, Myesha, Blake, Raekwon, Maddy, Jeremiah and Kiara
White; brothers, Ralph White and his wife, Tina of Tullahoma, Thomas White
of Tullahoma and William White and his wife, Mary of Jacksonville, FL;
sisters, Edith Hamilton and her husband, Paul of Tullahoma and Thelma
Sotherland of Jonesboro, GA; grandchildren, Alley Edwards of Tullahoma and
Abigail McEwen of Buford, GA and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.