Funeral services for Anna Bell “Doodle” Townsend, age 86, of Manchester, will be held on Saturday, August 25, 2018 at 2:00 P.M. at Coffee County Funeral Chapel with Brother Ray Marcrom officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Saturday prior to the service from 11:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M. Mrs. Townsend passed away on August 21, 2018 at McArthur Manor.
Anna Bell was born on April 1, 1932 in Coffee County to the late John and Louise Richardson. Anna and was a member of the First Baptist Church in Manchester. For 23 years she owned a café at the livestock barn. Anna also enjoyed cooking, gardening, canning, and spending time with family. Mrs. Townsend was a devoted and loving wife.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband Horace Townsend; one brother Donald Lee Richardson. Survived by her sister Stella (Auburn Earl) McWhorter; nieces Valeria (Richard) Uselton, JoAnn (John) Barker, Candace McPherson; nephews Brent Richardson, Barry McWhorter, Paul McWhorter; Several great nieces and nephews, Ashton (Adam) Barnett, Dylan Sisk, Ryan (Hope) Barker, Margaret (Mark) Bell, Kenny (Nicole) McWhorter; Several great – great nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Coffee County Board of Education for the Coffee County Middle School Athletic facility building fund.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Townsend family.
8/25/18 — Anna Bell “Doodle” Townsend
