8/24/18 — Phillip Hodge Woody, Sr.

Phillip Hodge Woody Sr., a resident of Coffee County, Tennessee, for the
last 59 years, recently passed away at his Manchester home on Sunday,
August 19th, 2018. Born in Bridgeport, Alabama, on April 28th, 1931, he
grew up in Chattanooga as the oldest of six children of the Rev. Phillip
S. and Katherine Cramer Woody, and graduated from Kirkman Vocational High
School in 1949. Later that same year, he married Dorothy Naomi Clemons of
Signal Mountain, Tennessee. Before moving to Manchester in 1959, where he
was employed as a computer technician at Arnold Engineering &
Development Center (AEDC) in Tullahoma until his retirement in 1994, he
previously worked at RCA in Chattanooga and Convair Air Force Base in
Fort Worth, Texas. While living in Fort Worth, he attended Texas
Christian University. Since retirement and until his illness this year
(at age 87), he continued to work on a contract basis as an electronic
technician for Micro Craft, Inc., also of Tullahoma. A charter member of
Trinity Baptist Church in Manchester, he served as a deacon and in many
other leadership roles. He was an accomplished electrician, carpenter,
gardener, and general handyman, and was recognized many times for his
contributions to special projects at both AEDC and Micro Craft. Mr. Woody
was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Phillip Hodge Woody,
Jr. He is survived by his wife of almost 69 years, Dorothy Woody; 2
daughters, Sharon Harmon (Martin) of Senoia, Georgia, and Kathy Vargas
(Augie) of Manchester; four grandchildren, Matthew Harmon (Danielle) of
Trussville, Alabama, Andrew Harmon (Jeannine) of Lilburn,
Georgia, Katie Loveless Corley (Ryan) of Houston, Texas, and Adam
Loveless of Manchester; great-grandchildren, Bailee, Joshua, Ethan, and
Lucas Harmon, and Avery and Sadie Corley; brothers Hobert Woody (Ann) and
Doyle Woody (Susan); sisters Lila Forgey, Nell Carmichael, and Hazel
Johnson, and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on
Thursday, August 23rd, 2018 at Kilgore Funeral Home in Tullahoma (215
Mitchell Blvd.) from 5:00-8:00pm. The funeral service will be held on
Friday, August 24th, 2018 at 1:00pm at Trinity Baptist in Manchester
(1513 McArthur Street) with Bro. Kerry Walker officiating. A graveside
service and internment will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens (4758
New Manchester Hwy., Tullahoma). In lieu of flowers, the family requests
donations to: Trinity Baptist Church “Together We Grow Fund,” 1513
McArthur Street, Manchester, TN 37355.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
