8/24/18–Judy Carolyn Wagner

Mrs. Judy Carolyn Wagner, 70, of Woodbury passed away on August 18, 2018 with her family at her side. She was born in Shelbyville, TN on January 10, 1948. Her parents were the late Leaman Donegan and Gladys Marie Allen Donegan. She was also preceded in death by an infant daughter, Elizabeth Wagner.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas Wagner; sons, Chris (Melissa) Wagner of Smyrna and Greg (Amy) Wagner of Woodbury; daughter, Pamela (Jeff) Wagner of Manchester; sisters, Peggy (Bobby) Snipes of Woodbury and Darlene (Bob) Totty of Readyville; eighteen grandchildren, three great grandchildren and another great grandchild expected soon.
Although she was born in Shelbyville she and her family moved to Woodbury when she and her sisters were still young. She graduated Woodbury Central High School in the Class of 1966. Not long after graduation she met her future husband and they were looking forward to celebrating 48 years together in October. She was a devoted wife and mother. Working in the home while Thomas was away in the service and staying active with their school and church activities. She was a member of Franklin Road Baptist Church in Murfreesboro.
She enjoyed traveling with her family. Some of the places she enjoyed most were Gatlinburg, Florida, Colorado, and Louisville. When she was not busy with the kids she enjoyed reading books on nature and crafts. Christmas was a special time to her and part of her love for it was the image of snowmen. She had an extensive collection of snowmen figurines, which her family lovingly kidded her about. Among her other interests was gardening, it was noted she had a green thumb.
A visitation with the family will be held at Temple Baptist Church, 66 Fairlane Dr. Manchester, TN 37355 on Friday, August 24, 2018 from 2-4:30 pm. A service to celebrate her life and spirit will follow at 4:30 pm. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to be given to the charity of your choice in her memory. Share memories and condolences with the family at www.smithfuneralhomewoodbury.net Smith Funeral Home, 303 Murfreesboro Rd. Woodbury, TN 37190, 615-563-5337
