8/23/18 — Pascal Clayton Shelton

Pascal Clayton Shelton
Son of former South Jackson principle Paschal Shelton Sr. and Sarah Wynn
Gonce Shelton, and born in Beechgrove, TN, Pascal Shelton Jr. was a
lifelong resident of Tullahoma. As a youth he earned his pilot’s license
and flew solo in a Piper Cub at the age of sixteen in Murfreesboro. After
graduating from Tullahoma High School in 1948, Pat went on to join the
National Guard pistol division and won the Best Shooter Award for
Cookeville. Paschal was also an outspoken advocate of anti-war efforts and
vocally in favor of gun regulation. After the National Guard he earned his
BS in Mechanical Engineering at Tennessee Tech and enjoyed a 28+ year
career at Arnold Engineering Air Force Base where he was a wind tunnel test
expert. Paschal’s main hobby was rebuilding foreign car engines. He owned
and ran a VW and foreign car repair shop in the mid-70’s through the early
80’s. He married former Coffee County Commissioner Beverly Josephine Blake
in 1958, and after a 52 year marriage he was widowed in 2010. Paschal is
survived by his daughter Dr. Allison Josephine Shelton Gunne, her husband
Walter Gunne, grandchild Sarah (Blake) Josephine Bauer and her partner
Julie Nelson, and his best buddy Oscar the dachshund. Pascal was a lifetime
member of the Democratic Party, and more recently a member of the local
L-Club. Donations in memory of Paschal can be made to the Southern Poverty
Law Center.
Visitation will be held at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home On Thursday August
23rd from noon-2pm followed by a secular service and burial at Shelton
Cemetery in Beechgrove, TN.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.