Tankersley, Jerry Clayton, of Estill Springs, passed this life on
Saturday, August 18th, 2018 at Tennova Healthcare Harton at the age of
75. Mr. Tankersley was born in Tracy City to the late Clayton and Lena
May Scott Tankersley. During his life he worked as a machinist for
Lindsay Wire and as well as Eaton Corporation and Carrier from which he
retired. Mr. Tankersley was a member of the Sheet Metal Workers and the
National Rifle Association. In addition to his parents, he was preceded
in death by his wife, Melvina Tankersley; and two brothers, Ralph and
Dick Dyer. Mr. Tankersley is survived by two daughters, Tammy Cronan and
her husband Daryl of Estill Springs, and Sherry Watson and her husband
Richard of Coolville, Ohio; two sons, Brian Tankersley and his wife
Andrea of Lewisburg and David Tankersley of Estill Springs; one
step-daughter, Sheila Stone and her husband Eddie of Tullahoma; 16
grandchildren, Erin, Summer and Ashely Fuss, Chelsea Cronan, Allie Faxon,
Noah, Jacob, Jordan and John Krantz, Duncan, Connor and Sarah Watson,
Mollie and Alex Tankersley, Shawna Lawrence, and Misty Lane; and six
great-grandchildren, Karah, Christopher, Olivia, Taryn, Tristan and Jade.
Visitation for Mr. Tankersley will be held on Tuesday, August 21st, 2018
from 5:00-8:00pm at Kilgore Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held
on Wednesday, August 22nd, 2018 at 1:00pm in the Kilgore Funeral Home
Chapel with Sharon Austell officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill
Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks
that donations be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box
840692, Dallas, Texas 75284-0692.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
8/22/18–Jerry Clayton Tankersley
