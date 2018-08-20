8/20/18 — Joann Sherrell Walker

Funeral services for Mrs. Joann Sherrell Walker, age 71 of Beechgrove, will be conducted on Monday, August 20, 2018 at 2:00 P.M. at Coffee County Funeral Chapel with Pastor David Petty and Brother L.E. Butler officiating. Burial will follow in Fredonia Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday prior to the funeral service from 11:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M. Mrs. Walker passed away on Thursday, August 16, 2018 at Unity Medical Center.
Joann was born on January 30, 1947 in Coffee County to the late Raymond and Stella Poff. She attended the Church of God. Mrs. Walker loved traveling, dancing, and spending time at the Coffee County Senior Citizens Center.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Rayburn Poff. Survived by her husband, Ron Walker; son, Vaughn Konrath (Kimberlie); step-daughter, Michelle Guzman (Antonio); sister, Margaret Schafer (Al); grandchildren, Mindy, Emily, Trevor; great-grandchildren, Austin, Dillon, Shelby.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Walker family.