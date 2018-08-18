8/18/18 — Celina Ann Damron

Celina Ann Damron, of Tullahoma passed this life on Saturday, August 11,
2018 at St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville at the age of 47 years.
Funeral
Services are scheduled for 10 AM on Saturday, August 18, 2018 at St Paul
the Apostle Catholic Church with burial to follow at Rose Hill Memorial
Gardens. Visitation with the family will be Friday, August 17, 2018 from
5-8 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
A native of Long Beach, CA, she was the daughter of Luis and Rita Francisco
Duenas of Tullahoma. She was a member of St Paul the Apostle Catholic
Church. She enjoyed doing crafts, especially crocheting. She loved being a
wife and mom.
In addition to her parents, Celina is survived by her husband, Robert
Damron of Tullahoma; sons, Robert Noel Damron Jr of Tullahoma, Nicholas
Gavin Damron of Tullahoma; daughter, Mariana Olivia Damron of Tullahoma;
brother, Christopher Duenas of Garden Grove, CA; sister-in-law, Michelle
Joanne Damron of Nashville and lots of cousins and friends.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.