8/16/18–Timothy Jay Sanders

Sanders, Timothy Jay, of Winchester, passed this life on Sunday,
August 12th, 2018 at Saint Thomas West Hospital in Nashville at the age
of 56. Tim was born in Tullahoma to the late Ted Sanders and Eloise Davis
Sanders who survives. He was the General Manager of Jet Star and was a
member and Deacon at Highland Baptist Church in Tullahoma. Tim was also a
Paul Harris Fellow with the Rotary, a member of the Tullahoma Masonic
Lodge, the Tullahoma Lion’s Club, AEDC Leadership Council and was a past
President of the Winchester Chamber of Commerce. In addition to his
mother, he is survived by his loving wife, Donna Sanders of Winchester;
his son, Alex Sanders and his wife Hanna of Winchester; one brother,
Terry Sanders and his wife Kim of Tullahoma; two grandsons, Jaxon and
Parker Sanders; one niece, Tiffany Hoffman; and one nephew, Dylan
Sanders. Visitation for Tim will be held on Thursday, August 16th, 2018
at Kilgore Funeral Home from 4:00-7:00pm with a memorial service to
immediately follow at 7:00pm with Revs. Jimmy Keasey and Jim Norman
officiating.
