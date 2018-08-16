Mark J Luc, passed this life on Thursday, August 9, 2018 at Tennova Harton Hospital at the age of 65 years. Funeral Services are scheduled for Thursday, August 16, 2018 at 7 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. Visitation with the family will be begin at 5 PM on Thursday. Burial will be on Friday, August 17, 2018 at 1:00 PM Eastern time at the Chattanooga National Cemetery.
A native of Poughkeepsie, NY, he was the son of the late William and Harriet Luc. He was a twenty year veteran of the U S Air Force and enjoyed boating, taking his family tubing and camping. He was also an avid Yankees fan. He was a Deacon at the Wilson Avenue Church of Christ where he served on the Benevolence Committee. Mr. Luc enjoyed helping people and making new friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Rick Luc.
He is survived by his wife, Sheila Luc of Tullahoma; children, Tony Luc-Tayengo and her husband, Al of Dallas, TX, Matthew Luc and his wife, Alicia of Johnson City, TN; Selina Luc-Gallegos of Dallas, TX, Simon Luc of Murfreesboro and John Luc of Tullahoma; stepson, Jason Tipps and his wife, Carla of Tullahoma; brothers, Dennis Luc and his wife, Lucy of South Carolina, Tom Luc and his wife, Maryann of South Carolina, Kevin Luc and his wife, Terri of South Carolina and Bill Luc and his wife, Beverly of Mobile, AL; sister-in-law, Cindy Luc of South Carolina and seven grandchildren, Elijah and Jillian Tayengo, Noah and Avianna Gallegos and Hallie, Hannah and Hazel Tipps.
8/16/18 — Mark J Luc
