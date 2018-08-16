8/16/18 — Jerry Mack Davis

Jerry Mack Davis, of Manchester passed this life on Thursday, August 9, 2018 at his residence at the age of 69 years. Funeral Services are scheduled for 1 PM on Thursday, August 16, 2018 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, August 14, 2018 from 5-9 PM and Wednesday, August 15, 2018 from 3-9 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. Masonic Services will be held on Wednesday, August 15 at 7 PM.
A native of Tullahoma, he was the son of the late George Richard and Mattie Belle Shelton Davis. He was a U S Army veteran serving in the Vietnam War and was awarded the Bronze Star Medal. He enjoyed playing music and spending time with his grandchildren. He loved having family gatherings. He was a member of the Masonic York Rite and was a Shriner. He helped form the Tri Lakes Motor Court and enjoyed driving the little shrine cars in parades throughout the area. He was also very active in fundraising for the Shriner’s Hospital. He also loved his special Boston Terriers, Miss Jingles and Mattie Jean.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mavis Davis; daughter, April Dawn Davis Crouch; brothers, Hoyt, Bob, Ken, Lawson, Chester Ray, Paul and Carrol Davis and sisters, Lila Mae Reynolds, Mackie Sue Short Yarborough, Jean Cuttle and Julia “Judy” Davis.
Mr. Davis is survived by daughter, Cynthia Cherry and her husband, Scott of Columbia; brother, Charles Gleo Davis and his wife, Theresa of York, SC; two grandchildren, Zachary Dalton Cherry and Adam Davis Cherry and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to sisters-in-law, Jenna Smith Carr and Lee Ann Davis and friends, James and Jill Rider, Lois Rider, Danny and Wanda Ashby, Paul Person, Ron and Karen Wheat and many other friends for all their loving care and support in the last few weeks.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, Office of Development, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tamps, FL 33607.
