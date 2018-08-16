8/16/18–Charlene Josephine Pesterfield Clower

Charlene Josephine Pesterfield Clower, age 85, went Home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 13, 2018. Mrs. Clower was born December 22, 1932, in Blair Hollow, Tennessee to James and Myrtle Blalock Pesterfield. Mrs. Clower graduated with honors from Middle Tennessee State University and was a member of the Epsilon Nu Chapter of Sigma Tau Delta, the International Honor Society in Social Science, Pi Gamma Mu, Phi Alpha Theta, Tau Omicron Society, the Daughters of the American Revolution and United Daughters of the Confederacy.
In addition to loving time with her family, Mrs. Clower enjoyed painting, writing, crocheting, and other artist endeavors, as well as reading. She touched the lives of many through her ability to love large, regardless of any circumstances.
A charter member of Trinity Baptist Church, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Raymond Clower; her parents; her siblings, Roselle Lambert, Dortha Branaum, Margie Inman, Juanita Rutherfield, Nute Pesterfield, Teeny Frank, and Kate Pesterfield. She is survived by her two sons, Ronald (Cyndi) and Gary (Susan) Clower; daughter, Donna Clower; three grandsons, Travis (Erica), Stephen Clower and Zach Crownover ; two granddaughters, Kristie and Courtney Clower; and three great-grandchildren, Emoreigh, Quinn, and Silas.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted August 16, 2018, at 1:00 PM at Coffee County Funeral Chapel with Bro. Jerry Pullam officiating. Burial will follow in Fredonia Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Clower family.
You may sign the online guestbook at www.coffeecountyfuneralchapel.com.