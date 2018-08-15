8/15/18–Floy Juanita Darden

Floy Juanita Darden, passed this life on Sunday, August 12, 2018 at NHC of
Tullahoma at the age of 73 years. Funeral Services are scheduled for
Wednesday August 15, 2018 at 11 AM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with
burial to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family
will be Tuesday, August 14 from 5 – 8 PM
A native Coffee County, she was the daughter of the late Collis and Myrtle
Weaver Riddle. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church and enjoyed
collecting antiques and flower gardening. She was very family oriented and
enjoyed being a wife and mother.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, Chanie
Robert Riddle and sisters, Martha Riddle Anthony and Margie Riddle.
Juanita is survived by her husband, Robert Darden of Normandy; son, Daniel
Darden of Normandy and sister, Margaret Gordano of Knoxville.
