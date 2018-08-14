8/14/18–Robert James Miller

Robert James Miller, passed this life on Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at his
residence at the age of 72 years. Funeral Services are scheduled for
Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at 11 AM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with
burial to follow at Maplewood Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be
Monday, August 13 from 5 – 8 PM
A native of Oak Park, IL, he was the son of the late Hubert and Dorothy
Edgerton Miller. He attended the New Creation Church in Tullahoma and
loved people. He enjoyed meeting new people and making new friends. He
especially loved to “pick on” people and make people laugh. He also
enjoyed
going shopping.
In addition to her parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Dennis
Neally and John Miller.
He is survived by sons, Donovan and Jason Miller; daughter, Brandy Miller
and brothers, Wayne Neally of Tullahoma and Joseph Miller of Robbins, IL.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.