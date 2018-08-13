8/13/18–Jimmy Wayne Brandon

Funeral services for Mr. , age 48, of Manchester, TN,
will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Monday, August 13, 2018 at Manchester
Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Brandon Family Cemetery. The
family will receive friends from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Sunday evening
at the funeral home. Jimmy passed away at his residence on Tuesday,
August 7, 2018.
Jimmy was born in Manchester, TN, the son of the late Henry Brandon and
Connie Brandon, who survives. He was a self-employed tree topper and of
the Baptist faith. Jimmy loved kids and baseball and enjoyed playing,
writing, and singing music. He loved to socialize and never met a
stranger. He loved horseback riding and cookouts, driving his tractor,
and spending time with family and friends.
In addition to his mother, Connie Brandon (Ben Green), Jimmy is also
survived by one brother, Alvin “Rickey” Brandon (Rhonda Cargile); two
sisters, Darlene Brandon (Jimmy Cargile) and Angel Brandon (Jeff
Williams); two nephews, Jr. Brandon and Dakota Brandon; four nieces,
Connie Brandon (David Simmons), Amanda Brandon, Mary Brandon (Tyler
Gilliland), and Brandy Brandon; four great nephews, James Bradley
(Boogie) Brandon, Brentlee James Brandon, Karsyn William, and Clayton
Emery Wayne Brandon, to be born on August 22, 2018, who is Jimmy’s
namesake and he was so proud of it; three great nieces, Chloe Elizabeth
Brandon, Kaylee Brooke Brandon, and Kaydee Addison Brandon, all of
Manchester.
