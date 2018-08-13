8/13/18 — Dan Marrs

Dan Marrs of Fayetteville, passed this life on Friday, August 10, 2018 at his residence at the age of 60 years. Memorial Services will be scheduled at a later time.
A native of Hammond, Indiana, he was the son of the late Lee and Lorene King Marrs. He was the owner/operator of Marrs Performance Motorcycles and enjoyed building and racing drag bikes. He was also a master welder. In addition he had owned/operated the Fayetteville Karate Club and in 1987 was ranked 3rd in Karate Competitions in North America. He also enjoyed training and working with dogs.
He is survived by his wife, Kellyrae Marrs of Fayetteville; four daughters, Tina Kurzinski of South Dakota, Laura Madigan and her husband, Mike of Indiana, Amanda Roberts and her husband, Gideon of Texas and Rianne Spurlock of Fayetteville; sister, Connie Beal and her husband, Robert of Lynchburg; nine grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Dan Marrs
