8/13/18–Coolidge Holt

Funeral Services for Mr. Coolidge Holt, age 94, of Manchester, Tennessee,
will be conducted at 3:00 PM on Monday, August 2018 at Manchester Funeral
Home Chapel with Rev. Randy Brown officiating. Burial will follow in
Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be from 1:00
PM until time of service on Monday, at the funeral home. Mr. Holt passed
away Saturday at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Coolidge was born in Pickett County, TN, the son of the late Alexander
and Bertha Sells Holt. He served in the United States Army during WWII.
He was assigned to the 88th Infantry Division Blue Devils. While
fighting the Germans in the Battle of the Bulge Coolidge was wounded
during heavy combat at “Bloody Ridge” near Monte Lopio Italy. After
spending 18 months in the hospital he was medically discharged. He was
awarded the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, Combat Infantry Medal, and WWII
Victory Medal for his service to our country.
Following his service in WWII Coolidge earned a BS in Agriculture from
Tennessee Technological University and a Masters in Agriculture from The
University of Tennessee. Coolidge’s employment included teaching
Agriculture and Chemistry at Central High School in Manchester;
Engineering Aid and Recruiter at AEDC; Co-Owner/Vice President Baker &
Baker Employment Agency; Adjunct faculty at Motlow and Job Development
Coordinator in the Economic Development Office at Motlow. He retired in
2003.
Coolidge’s hobbies included gardening, restoring antique cars, camping,
and making things. Coolidge built a bicycle built for 5 that was
photographed and published in newspapers nationally and is now on
permanent display in Cookeville TN as part of the Spokes sculpture
marking the trailhead of the Tennessee Central Heritage Rail Trail.
Community and friends meant alot to Coolidge throughout his life.
Coolidge was a 32nd Degree Mason and life long member of Scottish Rite;
Past President of the Manchester Rotary Club and a Rotary Club Paul
Harris Fellow; member of Toastmasters International; and served a term as
President of the Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce.
Coolidge is preceded in death by his parents Alexander and Bertha Sells
Holt, his wife of 58 years, Donna Louise Turner Holt and his seven
sisters, Dillie Pepperiedes, Ruby Maupin, Modean Phillips, Colean Cross,
Claudine Dillion, Izetta Holt, and Elwanda Johnson. He is survived by
his 4 daughters Linda (Randy) Layne – Ooltewah TN; Denise (Doug) Bielan –
Dacula GA; Susan (Mark) Yother – Manchester TN; and Lissa (JD) Parks –
Cookeville TN; Nine Grandchildren and 10 Great grandchildren.
In Lieu of Flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to
Manchester First United Methodist Church, 105 North Church Street,
Manchester TN 37355 OR Tennessee Tech Military and Veterans Affairs
Veterans Center at https://www.tntech.edu/tomorrow/give. Scroll down,
select “other” and type “Eagles Wings Veterans Center in memory of
Coolidge Holt”.
