8/11/18–William Emmit Brazier

Brazier, William Emmit, of Normandy, passed this life on Thursday,
August 9th, 2018 at his home at the age of 83. Mr. Brazier was born in
Estill Springs to the late Sam and Janie R. Casteel Brazier. During his
life he worked at B.F. Goodrich and was a member of the United Steel
Workers. He was also a former deacon and current member at New Haven
Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, Mr. Brazier was preceded in
death by three sisters, Mary Winington, Carolyn Ferrell and Amy Partin;
and one half-brother, Edward Brazier. He is survived by his wife, Martha
Brazier of Normandy; his son, Jeff Brazier and his wife Christina of
Tullahoma; his brother, Jim Brazier and his wife, Faye of Normandy;
half-brother, Charles Brazier of Normandy; two sisters, Dorothy McBride
of Normandy and Joan Cossey of Summitville; special niece, Marybeth West;
three grandchildren, Ryan (Brandy) Brazier, Wes (Katie) Brazier, and
Shannon (Robert) Gurley; and four great-grandchildren, Chloe, Abi,
Coleman and Alivia. Visitation for Mr. Brazier will be held on Saturday,
August 11th, 2018 from 12:00-2:00pm at Kilgore Funeral Home with the
funeral to follow at 2:00pm with Revs. Jimmy Keasey and Jack Hice
officiating. Burial will follow at Blanton Chapel Cemetery. For those who
wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to
Hospice Compasuss, 110 East Lauderdale Street, Tullahoma, Tennessee 37388
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
