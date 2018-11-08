8/11/18–Linda Alice Disch

Linda Alice Disch, age 68, of Manchester, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on August 2, 2018. Linda was born in Griffin, Georgia to the late John and Betty Duke. She retired from the State of Georgia after 30 years working in the Department for Children’s Services where she positively affected the lives of countless children and families.
Linda was a member of the First Baptist Church in Manchester where she loved cooking meals for her church family every Wednesday evening and giving of herself in ministry to other. Near to her heart was the Oakley Food Ministry which provided groceries to families in need. Linda loved everything to do with the kitchen: recipes, canning, cooking and sharing her creations.
Linda went about her chosen tasks quietly, never bringing attention to herself. She preferred to use her abilities and quiet strength behind the scenes in support of others.
One of Linda’s favorite things to do was to go camping with family and friends to see and experience new places and things.
Beginning at age of 16 she amassed a library of over 1500 Science Fiction books joyfully reading each one. Another big part of her life was the game of Spades which brought her and her husband, Daniel together. She developed many close friendships playing Spades on-line and hosting tournaments.
Linda is survived by her loving husband, Daniel Disch; daughter, Julie Hollinshead (John); two sons, Ian Disch (Vicki) and Justin Disch (Stephanie); one brother, Stephen Duke (Pamela); three granddaughters, Sophie, Rebecca and Grace Disch. She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Betty Duke.
A memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, August 11, 2018 at 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church in Manchester with Dr. Cox officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 11, 2018 from 10:00 AM until service time at First Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to First Baptist Church of Manchester Oakley Food Ministry.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Disch family.
You may sign the online guestbook at www.coffeecountyfuneralchapel.com.