8/11/18–James William Curtis

James William Curtis of Lynchburg, passed this life on Tuesday, August 7,
2018 at his residence at the age of 52 years. Funeral Services are
scheduled for 2 PM on Saturday, August 11, 2018 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral
Home with burial to follow at Hurricane Cemetery. The family will receive
friends on Friday, August 10 from 5-8 PM.
A native of Franklin County, he was the son of the late Charlie G. Curtis
and Reba M. Payne Denton of Winchester. He enjoyed fishing, hunting,
listening to gospel music and watching NASCAR races. His favorite times
were spent with his grandchildren and visiting other family members.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his stepfather,
Harold Denton and father-in-law, Nathan Vaughn Sr.
He is survived by his wife, Sarah Vaughn Curtis of Lynchburg; mother, Reba
Denton of Winchester; stepmother, Shirley Curtis of Estill Springs; son,
Terry Curtis Sr and his wife, Kimberly of Lynchburg; daughter Sherry Arnold
and her husband, Freddie of Elora, TN; mother-in-law, Emily Vaughn of
Lynchburg; brothers, Tommy Curtis of Cowan, James Brewer and his wife,
Michelle of Estill Springs and Gary Brewer of Estill Springs; sister, Karen
Shetters and her husband, Freddie of Decherd; four grandchildren, Terry
Curtis Jr, Piper Curtis, Brooklyn Arnold and Dominic “Charlie” Curtis and
several nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.