8/11/18–Charles Edward Anderson

Funeral services for Mr. Charles Edward Anderson, age 80, of Manchester
will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Saturday, August 11, 2018 at Noah’s Fork
Baptist Church with Bro. Steve Anderson and Bro. Lynn Anderson
officiating. Burial will follow in Farrar Hill Cemetery. The family
will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM on Friday, August 10 at
Manchester Funeral Home. Mr. Anderson passed away surrounded by his
loving family on Monday, August 6, 2018, at Vanderbilt University Medical
Center.
Charles was born in Coffee County, TN to the late L.D. and Elora
Anderson. He was a jet engine mechanic in the United States Air Force
from 1959-1963. Charles was also a Deacon and a member at Noah’s Fork
Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, Charles is also preceded in death by two
brothers, Baby Boy Anderson and Roy Anderson; one sister, Jessie Koger.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Margie Anderson; one son,
Steve (Sue Ann) Anderson; three daughters, Diane (Arthur) Bowman, Shelly
(Stan) Jones, and Beth (Chip) Ramsey; two brothers, Thurman and Wayne
(Debra) Anderson; six sisters, Helen Kirby, Geneva (James) Grosch,
Mildred (James) Jones, Susie (Wayne) Espy, Liz Simmons, and Teresa (Boyd)
Duncan; three brothers-in-law, Gerald Koger, Jack Clements and George
Clements; one sister-in-law, Jean Martinez; nine grandchildren, Jessica
(Daniel), Trent, Nathan (Stephanie), Brian, Kayla (Sean), Lauren (Grant),
Sarah, Charlie, and Lucas; and six great-grandchildren, Conan, Elvia,
Torrey, Roman, Eli, and Cruz.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Anderson Family.