8/10/18–JoAnne Boatwright

JoAnne Boatwright of Tullahoma, passed this life on Tuesday, August 7, 2018
at her residence at the age of 79 years. No services are scheduled.
A native of Ontario, Canada, she was the daughter of the late Wesley and
Wilda Herdman Doyle. She loved watching her husband and son race stock cars
and even raced in several powder puff races. She enjoyed doing crafts and
collecting Fiesta Ware dishes.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Doug
Doyle.
She is survived by son, Martin “Boaty” Boatwright of Tullahoma; daughter,
Deborah A. Penniman and her husband, Chuck of Fruitland Park, FL; brother,
Chuck Doyle and his wife, Joyce of Eustis, FL and sisters, Claudia
Standridge and her husband, Bill of Leesburg, FL and Patricia Herndon and
her husband, Donald of Greenville, SC.
