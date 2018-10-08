8/10/18–Brian K Henneberry

Brian K Henneberry of Tullahoma passed this life on Wednesday, August 8,
2018 at Tennova Harton Hospital in Tullahoma at the age of 81 years. No
services are scheduled.
A native of Chicago, IL, he was the son of the late Joseph and Marion Keefe
Henneberry. He enjoyed fishing, boating, trains and working on automobiles.
He also enjoyed reading and playing trivia.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wives, Barbara
Elizabeth Butcher Henneberry and Carolyn Wilson Henneberry and
granddaughter, Angela VanHorn.
Mr. Henneberry is survived by his girlfriend, Marie Amick of Tullahoma;
sons, Joseph Henneberry and his wife, Lucienne of Syracuse, NY, David
Henneberry of Jackson Hole, WY and Thomas Henneberry and his wife, Angela
of Platteville, WI; daughters, Barbara Johnson of Tullahoma, Lorraine
Kroeger and her husband, David of Fairfax, VA, Caryn Henneberry of Antioch,
Donna Shahan and her husband, Paul of South Haven, MS and Linda Jones and
her husband, Keith of Tullahoma; sister, Ann Foley of Phoenix, AZ;
seventeen grandchildren and many great grandchildren.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.