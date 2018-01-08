8/1/18 — Paul Liles Hodges

A Visitation for Paul Liles Hodges, age 59, of Soddy Daisy, TN, will be held from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Mr. Hodges passed away on Thursday, July 26, 2018 at Hospice of Chattanooga in Chattanooga, TN.
Paul was born in Overton County, TN, the son of the late Arlice Houston and Betty Hodges. He was a member of The Fellowship of Friends of Bill W for 33 years. Paul’s greatest enjoyment in life was spending time in the outdoors. He especially enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He is survived by one brother, Larry Hodges (Darlene); one sister, Nancy Blair; one niece, Heather Blair; three nephews, H. Curtis Blair V (Leslie), David Hodges (Charity), and Michael Hodges (Lindsay). Paul is preceded in death by his parents Arlice Houston and Betty Hodges.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The American Cancer Society.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Hodges family.