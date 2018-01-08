8/1/18–Helen Burnette Mason

Helen Burnette Mason, of Manchester, TN, passed away peacefully on July
31, 2018. She was born on August 24, 1921 in Maryville, TN.
Helen began her 47 years of service to the University of Tennessee as a
clerk in the Physics Department in Knoxville. In 1964, she became the
founding librarian at UTSI in Tullahoma. In 2007, the library was named
the Helen and
Arthur Mason Library. She was married to the late Dr. Art Mason,
professor of physics and associate dean for academic affairs at UTSI.
She is survived by a sister-in-law and seven nephews.
The family suggests memorial donations be made to the First Baptist
Church of Manchester. The church was a very important part of Helen’s
life.
A celebration of her life is being planned. Her burial will be private
near Maryville, in the foothills of her beloved mountains.
