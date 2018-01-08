8/1/18 — Ezra Lee Sissom

Funeral services for Ezra Lee Sissom, age 60, of Manchester, will be conducted on Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at 1:00 P.M. at Coffee County Funeral Chapel with Brother James Caudill and Brother Joe Sissom officiating. Burial will follow in Gnat Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday July 31, 2018 from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. and on Wednesday, August 1, 2018 prior to the service from 11:00 P.M. until 1:00 PM.
Ezra passed away from this world on Monday July 30, 2018 surrounded by his wife and two daughters. Ezra was born in Ohio to the late Edgar Lee Sissom and Dora Lee Purdue Sissom. He was of the Baptist faith. He worked at M-Tek for 20 years and was employed by Morrison Industry. Ezra enjoyed riding his 4-wheeler, working on his vehicles, shooting in the woods, watching the western channel with his wife, and spending time with his family. He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years Brenda Messick Sissom, his two daughters April Sissom (Israel) of Beech Grove and Chandra Sissom of Manchester, mother-in-law Mary Lee Messick, four grandchildren Alyssa Santana, Alayna Sissom, Zachary Fletcher, and Nataliz Sissom, one brother Joel (Jessica) Sissom, and two sisters Rachel Sissom, Andrea Sissom (Trudy) all of Cannon County. In addition to his parents, Ezra was preceded in death by granddaughter Cherokee Alexis Sissom, and one sister Gerenda Sissom. In lieu of flowers the family ask for donation to be made in Ezra’s name to the cancer society.
