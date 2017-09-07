Robert Wendell Trussell, age 45, passed away Thursday, July 6, at his
residence with his friends and family at his side. Robert was born
December 31, 1971, in Manchester, to his parents, the late George Wendell
Trussell and Wanda Puckett Trussell. Robert is preceded in death by his
father; George Wendell Trussell, a sister; Connie Sue Trussell Brown,
Grandparents; Ernest Lee Trussell, Mary Florence Payne Trussell, James
Puckett, and Lois Puckett Garrick.
Robert was a Godly man and one of his greatest joys was spreading the
Love of Christ. He enjoyed volleyball, fishing, hunting, and most of all
spending time with his family. He will be missed by all who knew and
loved him.
Robert is survived by his loving and devoted wife Jessica Trussell, his
mother; Wanda Puckett Trussell, children; Tanner Trussell, Jacob
Trussell, Step-children; Kennedi Walz, and Isaac Walz, special friends;
Jason Huskey, Bobby Argraves, Devon Parker, and many more.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: Hospice of
Highland Rim, 110 East Lauderdale Street, Tullahoma TN 37388 or
hospiceofhighlandrim.org In Loving Memory of: Robert Wendell Trussell
VISITATION: Sunday, July 9, 2017, 12 – 3:00 P.M. at the Trinity Baptist
Church
FUNERAL: Sunday, July 9, 2017, 3:00 at the Trinity Baptist Church
BURIAL: Blanton’s Chapel Cemetery
CENTRAL FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF THE ARRANGEMENTS.
7/9/17 — Robert Wendell Trussell
