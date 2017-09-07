7/9/17 — Hazel Ann Tuck

Hazel Ann Tuck age 74 of Estill Springs passed way Thursday July 6, 2017.
A native of Franklin County, she was the daughter of the late William and
Vinnie Walls Hill. She is also preceded in death by her husband James
“Buddy” Tuck, and eleven brothers and sisters.
Funeral services will be 2:00PM Sunday July 9,2017 at Manchester Funeral
Home. Burial will follow in Hillsboro Presbyterian Cemetery with family and
friends serving as pallbearers. Visitation with the Tuck family will be
from 5:00PM until 9:00PM Saturday July 8, 2017 at Manchester Funeral Home.
Mrs. Tuck is survived by her son; James (Lisa) Tuck of Hillsboro,
daughters; Mary Tuck of Estill Springs, Joy (Tim) Ogle of Hillsboro, one
sister; Donna (Paul) Sims of Alabama, 4 grandchildren; Christy Faye Tuck,
Heather Suzanne Tuck, Lille Ann Ogle, Elizabeth Ogle, 6 step grandchildren
and 6 great-grandchildren.
