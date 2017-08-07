7/8/17 — Patricia Anne Carawan Elmore Gocha

Patricia Anne Carawan Elmore Gocha of Tullahoma passed this life on
Tuesday, July 4, 2017 at her residence at the age of 80 years. Funeral
Services are scheduled for 11 AM on Saturday, July 8, 2017 at Faith Baptist
Church, 8287 Tullahoma Highway, Estill Springs, TN 37330 with Bro. Randy
Jackson officiating. Burial will follow at Crossroads Missionary Baptist
Church Cemetery in Camden, TN. Visitation with the family will be Friday,
July 7, 2017 from 5 – 8 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
Mrs. Gocha was born on May 7, 1937 in Mesic, NC, the daughter of the late
Sulton Ray and Mary Gray Jones Carawan. She was a member of the Faith
Baptist Church in Estill Springs, where she was the church vocalist. She
had lived in Tuscaloosa, AL, New Johnsonville, TN and Allen County, KY
prior to relocating to Tullahoma. She had worked as a beautician, model,
seamstress and dental assistant. She enjoyed singing and playing the piano
as well as cooking and painting. She was an excellent sewer and enjoyed
designing clothing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband,
E L Elmore; brother Mickey Carawan and sister, Sharon Carawan Guevera.
Mrs. Gocha is survived by her husband, Robert Gocha of Tullahoma; son, Ron
Elmore and his wife, Glenda of Cedar Hill, TN; daughters, Kathi Sanders of
Tuscaloosa, AL; Leanne Pszenitzki and her husband, John of Portland, TN and
Stephanie Richards and her husband, Clay of Scottsdale, AZ; stepsons,
Patrick Gocha and his wife, Stephanie of Los Angeles, CA, Kevin Gocha and
his wife, Lori of Lafayette, TN and Dave Kibec and his wife, Ann of
Portland, OR; stepdaughter, Yvonne Gocha of Davenport, IA; brother, Douglas
Carawan and is wife, Sammie of Aransas Pass, TX; sister-in-law, Frances
Carawan of Aransas Pass, TX; grandchildren, Ronda Elmore of Cedar Hill, TN,
Natalie Bass and her husband, Justin of Tuscaloosa, AL, Jared Sanders and
his fiancé, Hannah of Tuscaloosa, AL, John Pszenitzki III of Gallatin, TN
and Mark Pszenitzki of Portland, TN; great grandson, Marshall Bass and step
grandchildren, Olivia and Jason Gocha of Los Angeles, CA, Ashton and Bailey
Gocha of Lafayette, TN and Kristina, Rachel, Eric and Kyle Langkau of
Davenport, IA.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made in her
honor to the Faith Baptist Church, 8287 Tullahoma Highway, Estill Springs,
TN 37330.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.