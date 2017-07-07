7/7/17–Barbara Jean Holder

Memorial services for Barbara Jean Holder, age 75, of Beechgrove, TN, will be conducted at 6:00 PM on Friday, July 7, 2017 at Coffee County Funeral Chapel with Virgil Alford officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 4:00 PM until time of service at the funeral home. Barbara passed away on June 28, 2017 at Tennova Healthcare Harton in Tullahoma, TN, following a motor vehicle accident.
Barbara was born in Tullahoma, TN, the daughter of the late Freeman Cartner and Ida Mae Frye Meadows, who survives. She was active with the senior citizens in the community. Barbara had a caring spirit and loved her family.
In addition to her father, Barbara was also preceded in death by one daughter, Debra Holder; one grandchild, Dustin Holder; and one brother, Orville Ward. She is survived by her mother, Ida Mae Frye Meadows; two sons, Joe and David Holder; one brother, Wayne Ward; grandchildren, Jay Holder, Jennifer Frye, Bobbie Holder, David Holder, Jr., Mitchell Holder, Shane Holder, Jeremy and Jenna Bailey; and several great grandchildren.
