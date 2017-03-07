7/3/17 — Kymani Isiah D’Wayne Price

Kymani Isiah D’Wayne Price passed this life on Wednesday, June 28, 2017 at
the age of 4 years. Graveside services will be held on Monday, July 3, 2017
at 2:30 PM at Maplewood Cemetery.
Kymani is survived by his mother, Amanda Price of Tullahoma; father, Paul
Fletcher of Coffee County; brothers, Dustin and Elijah Perry and Jaquize,
Demontae and Kalando Fletcher; sister, Adrianna Perry; grandparents, Tony
and Candie Gant of Tullahoma; great grandparents, Jimmy and Brenda Price of
Tullahoma; great grandmother, Joyce Gant of Shelbyville and uncles, Antonio
Price of Tullahoma and Gavin Brown of Tullahoma.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.