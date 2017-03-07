7/3/17–Betty Jo Chisam Kirkland

*Betty Jo Chisam Kirkland age 87 of Tullahoma passed away Thursday June 29,
2017. A native of White County, she was the daughter of the late Newt and
Mary Elizabeth Sparkman Chisam. She is also preceded in death by her
husband; Charles D. Kirkland, four brothers; Charles Chisam, Lloyd “Buck”
Chisam, Tommy Chisam, James Chisam, five sisters; Bonnie Glazier, Mildred
Vann, Lenora Hobbs, Eva Mae Conry, and Mamyie Ruth Chisam. She is survived
by numerous nieces and nephews.*
*Funeral services will be 12:00 Noon Monday July 3, 2017 with visitation
one hour prior to service at Manchester Funeral Home with Brother Ralph
Hart officiating. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. *
